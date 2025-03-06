  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
  • Make Your Voice Heard in the Reader's Choice Awards Survey
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    I-CAR Hosts 2025 Leading Forward National Conference

    March 6, 2025
    I-CAR recently held its 2025 Leading Forward National Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Houston.
    67c8f9821d35be416188cdb1 Pexelshenrimathieu8349431

    I-CAR recently held its 2025 Leading Forward National Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Houston, according to a press release.

    The event began with a welcome from I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne, followed by President of Collision Advice, Mike Anderson, receiving the I-CAR Chairman's Award, presented by Chair of the I-CAR Board of Directors and Executive Director of North America Customer Care & Aftersales - Sales and Marketing at General Motors, Jennifer Goforth. The Board of Directors also awarded the I-CAR True North Visionary Award to Alstyne.

    Attendees were treated to several sessions, including one led by NASA Astronaut José Hernández and another from Larry McReynolds, NASCAR crew chief and current racing analyst on Fox Sports.

    Breakout sessions included discussions on I- CAR Gold Class designation, ​​the upcoming launch of I-CAR's Department of Labor Registered (National) Apprenticeship Program, utilizing I-CAR Academy's entry-level curriculum for success, providing expert guidance on navigating equipment needs in collision repair, and developing strategies to attract and retain top talent.

    During the conference, a NABC Recycled Rides event also took place, where a refurbished 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was presented to U.S. Navy veteran and single mother of four, Clydesley Shepherd.

    I-CAR also announced during the event that it had accomplished a milestone of 10,000 Gold Class shops nationwide.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.