I-CAR Hosts 2025 Leading Forward National Conference

I-CAR recently held its 2025 Leading Forward National Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Downtown Houston, according to a press release.

The event began with a welcome from I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne, followed by President of Collision Advice, Mike Anderson, receiving the I-CAR Chairman's Award, presented by Chair of the I-CAR Board of Directors and Executive Director of North America Customer Care & Aftersales - Sales and Marketing at General Motors, Jennifer Goforth. The Board of Directors also awarded the I-CAR True North Visionary Award to Alstyne.

Attendees were treated to several sessions, including one led by NASA Astronaut José Hernández and another from Larry McReynolds, NASCAR crew chief and current racing analyst on Fox Sports.

Breakout sessions included discussions on I- CAR Gold Class designation, ​​the upcoming launch of I-CAR's Department of Labor Registered (National) Apprenticeship Program, utilizing I-CAR Academy's entry-level curriculum for success, providing expert guidance on navigating equipment needs in collision repair, and developing strategies to attract and retain top talent.

During the conference, a NABC Recycled Rides event also took place, where a refurbished 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was presented to U.S. Navy veteran and single mother of four, Clydesley Shepherd.

I-CAR also announced during the event that it had accomplished a milestone of 10,000 Gold Class shops nationwide.