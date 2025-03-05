  • Advertise
    Ford to Develop New ADAS Technology In-House

    March 5, 2025
    CEO Jim Farley has also shared that Level 3 autonomous ADAS could be ready for customers by 2026.
    67c7db741f0d7409bee8f3b4 Ford 1

    Ford is getting ready to implement Level 3 autonomous ADAS in its vehicles, developing the technology entirely in-house, according to Ford Authority.

    Last June, CEO Jim Farley said the company was close to road-ready L3 tech, with the technology to be fully developed in-house.

    Farley has also shared that this technology could be ready for customers by 2026, making Ford one of the first mass market automakers to offer it.

    While Ford’s BlueCruise uses eye tracking technology to ensure drivers are looking at the road, L3 autonomous would enable them to avert their eyes and take their hands off the wheel when on the highway.

    For now, Ford isn’t interested in pursuing L4 or 5 technology, and doesn’t intend to offer L3 autonomous in its low-cost EVs under-development, citing costs.

    “Our BlueCruise has gotten better and better and better. Level three is a kind of organic, obvious – next step for them. Level four though is a completely different animal,” said Farley at the recent Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech, and Semiconductor Conference.

