Auto Body Association of Texas Reschedules “Collision Day at the Capitol” Event

The Auto Body Association of Texas has rescheduled its day of advocacy at the state capitol, according to a recent news release.

Now taking place March 26, ABAT is gathering at the Texas State Capitol Building, at 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin, to speak with lawmakers on issues impacting the collision industry. Participants will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

100 volunteers are needed to visit with legislators and discuss issues including the importance of safe repairs and proper compensation.

Registration for the event is available online.