Registration Open for 15th-Annual ASE Instructors Conference

Registration is open for the 15th-annual ASE Instructor Training Conference, according to a press release.

Scheduled for July 21-24 in St. Louis, Missouri at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch, the ASE Instructor Training Conference will host hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck, and collision repair programs nationwide.

Held by the ASE Education Foundation, the event offers more than 20 hours of technical update training with separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair instructors.

To learn more and register for the ASE Instructor Training Conference, click here.