Applications Open for Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships

Applications have opened for the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships, according to a recent press release.

Established in memory of Federated Auto Parts’ late founder, the award consists of thirteen scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in a two- or four-year accredited college; an ASE certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program; or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Graduating high school students heading into these programs are also eligible.

Submissions will be accepted through Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central until March 31. Scholarships are administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.