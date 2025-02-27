Classic Collision Promotes Scott Gerling to Chief Development Officer
Classic Collision has promoted Scott Gerling to chief development officer, according to a recent press release.
Gerling first joined the company in 2019 as executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions, and has since helped Classic Collision grow from 26 regional locations to over 300 nationwide.
As chief development officer, Gerling will oversee the company’s expansion efforts, including acquisition strategies, entering new markets, and key industry partnerships.
“We are thrilled to promote Scott to chief development officer,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “His contributions have been vital to our rapid expansion, and with his leadership, we are confident Classic Collision will continue to scale and achieve new milestones in the automotive repair industry.”