Empire Auto Parts Launches Second Year of Scholarship Fund Award

Empire Auto Parts will be beginning the second year of its scholarship fund, according to a press release.

Created in recognition of Black History Month and administered by the TechForce Foundation, the scholarship fund awards two $2,000 scholarships to two students enrolled in a post-secondary school collision repair program, and who are in an underserved community within Empire’s geographic market.

Last year’s inaugural scholarship recipients were Jamaal Medford of New York and Jesse Myles of Tennessee, who have continued to succeed in their respective programs.

“Empire Auto Parts is excited to sustain its support of this critical initiative to bring more young people into this compelling industry,” said Empire’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Siebert. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with TechForce on additional ways to develop talented individuals who will drive the industry forward.”