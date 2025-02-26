  • Advertise
    Empire Auto Parts Launches Second Year of Scholarship Fund Award

    Feb. 26, 2025
    The scholarship fund awards scholarships to two students in an underserved community within Empire’s geographic market, enrolled in a post-secondary school collision repair program.
    67be67cc734820d7c51cbb40 Pexelspaveldanilyuk7944064

    Empire Auto Parts will be beginning the second year of its scholarship fund, according to a press release.

    Created in recognition of Black History Month and administered by the TechForce Foundation, the scholarship fund awards two $2,000 scholarships to two students enrolled in a post-secondary school collision repair program, and who are in an underserved community within Empire’s geographic market.

    Last year’s inaugural scholarship recipients were Jamaal Medford of New York and Jesse Myles of Tennessee, who have continued to succeed in their respective programs.

    “Empire Auto Parts is excited to sustain its support of this critical initiative to bring more young people into this compelling industry,” said Empire’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Siebert. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with TechForce on additional ways to develop talented individuals who will drive the industry forward.”

