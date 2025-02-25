  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    ProColor Collision Offering SCRS Membership to U.S. Franchise Locations

    Feb. 25, 2025
    ProColor Collision announced that all 41 of its independently owned body shops will be made members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists.
    67bd35a0a2b433fae24b33a3 Pexelssorashimazaki5668831

    ProColor Collision announced that all 41 of its independently owned body shops will be made members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists in a recent press release.

    The brand’s stores, located throughout California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, will be considered SCRS members as part of their network benefits.

    “We see the value of actively engaging with strong and respected organizations like SCRS," said Scott Bridges senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision. “We’re impressed by the programs they’ve built. From their healthcare and retirement offerings, to their other valuable tools, research, and resources, SCRS will help further position ProColor Collision franchisees for success, including attracting and retaining the best in the industry as we continue to grow.”

    “We’ve put a lot of energy into building programs and resources that we hope resonate with the industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “I think the benefits we’ve built with and for the industry are a really important part of what the association has to offer, and we are thrilled that this entire network now has the ability to take advantage of those resources to serve their teams, and the families that count on them.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.