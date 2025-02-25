ProColor Collision Offering SCRS Membership to U.S. Franchise Locations

ProColor Collision announced that all 41 of its independently owned body shops will be made members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists in a recent press release.

The brand’s stores, located throughout California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, will be considered SCRS members as part of their network benefits.

“We see the value of actively engaging with strong and respected organizations like SCRS," said Scott Bridges senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision. “We’re impressed by the programs they’ve built. From their healthcare and retirement offerings, to their other valuable tools, research, and resources, SCRS will help further position ProColor Collision franchisees for success, including attracting and retaining the best in the industry as we continue to grow.”

“We’ve put a lot of energy into building programs and resources that we hope resonate with the industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “I think the benefits we’ve built with and for the industry are a really important part of what the association has to offer, and we are thrilled that this entire network now has the ability to take advantage of those resources to serve their teams, and the families that count on them.”