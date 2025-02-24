Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX 2025

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has opened registration for its 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, according to a press release.

This year’s conference will take place at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, September 23-25, with a the theme being “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.”

On the first day, attendees will be treated to a tour of the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant — the largest Nissan manufacturing site in the United States — which assembles the Nissan Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Infiniti QX60. An evening reception will be held later that day.

The second day will have a full day of presentations and another evening reception, with the conference’s final day having a half day of presentations and lunch.

In addition, during that same week, the Changing and Saving Lives Music City Golf Fundraiser hosted by the National Auto Body Council will take place Sept. 22, as well as the Music City Collision Conference on Sept. 26 and 27, hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwestern Conference Center.

Early-bird registration is open now, as are submissions for speaking proposals and sponsorships for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.