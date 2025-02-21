Women’s Industry Network Releases 2025 Annual Conference Agenda

The Women’s Industry Network has released the agenda for its 2025 Annual Conference, according to a press release.

Taking place May 5-7 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, this year’s theme is “Create Your Own Magic.”

Confirmed speakers include Alex Martinez, senior facilitator of the Disney Institute, who will share how they put the right guidelines in place for Disney’s Cast Members to focus on serving their guests; and Sabrina Thring, collision group president for Driven Brands, who will share her experience holding senior leadership roles at Maaco, CARSTAR, Abra, Fix Auto USA, and finding success in a male-dominated field.

There will also be several breakout sessions, including Mike Mertes, learning innovation and technology manager for I-CAR, showing how virtual reality can be used for training; and Aubrey Dahl, vice president of dales for asTech, Driven by Repairify, holding a hands-on session on performing accurate ADAS calibrations.

The morning of May 6 will see the annual WIN Scholarship Walk, which attendees can register for during conference registration or contribute to separately.

NABC will also be holding a Recycled Rides giveaway at the conference, in partnership with Caliber Collision, CARSTAR, and Crash Champions, and insurance partners Allstate and GEICO. Three Florida families will be gifted transportation.

The WIN Gala will also take place this year, recognizing the 2025 recipients of the Most Influential Women and Cornerstone awards and the new 2025 class of WIN scholarship recipients.

A full agenda and registration for the event is available online, with early bird discount rates available for WIN members through March 1.