Crash Champions Launches Social Media Campaign for Associate Service Advisor Program

Crash Champions is launching a social media campaign to promote its five-stage Associate Service Advisor Program, according to a press release.

The paid apprenticeship program offers aspiring service advisors and collision estimators a way to gain hands-on experience from veteran professionals.

In an effort to connect more individuals with the program, Crash Champions will be sharing real success stories from team members who have completed the program. Their stories will be shared on Crash Champions’ YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn channels.

“We believe there has never been a better time to join this industry," said Crash Champions’ Chief Operating Officer Alan Saviano. "As someone who started their career in a similar internship program, I can personally attest to how the Crash Champions Associate Service Advisor Program delivers a best-in-class, hands-on experience for individuals motivated to make a meaningful impact in the collision repair industry. By combining real-world experiences with mentorship alongside experienced Crash Champions Service Advisors, we are equipping the next generation of collision repair professionals with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in this fast-growing field.”