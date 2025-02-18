  • Advertise
    University of Aftermarket Opens Registration for 2025 Courses

    Feb. 18, 2025
    Registration is now open for the University of the Aftermarket’s courses in 2025.
    67b422278cd9183e0045b79d Pexelspaveldanilyuk8761343

    Registration is now open for the University of the Aftermarket’s courses in 2025, according to a Northwood University press release.

    Leadership 2.0/Session 2

    The first course for this year lined up is the second session of Leadership 2.0, open to those who took Leadership 2.0 Session 1 last year.

    A five-day course running from March 9-13, attendees will hear recent industry research and market analysis, and participate in discussion on competitive strategies, interpersonal communication skills, contract negotiations, conflict resolution, organizational culture, cyber-security best practices, supply chain solutions, and more.

    Aftermarket 101

    In May, Aftermarket 101 will run May 19-20 in Detroit, Michigan. This course aims to provide a foundation for succeeding in the aftermarket industry through understanding channels of retail, e-commerce, and traditional distribution. The deadline to register is May 5.

    INFUSION - Global Session

    The first half of June will see INFUSION, a high-level executive development series, hold its global session in South Korea. Topics covered will include how to create organization cultures, the detriments of organizational isolation, cyber-security stratagems, and the best practices in supply chain management.

    Aftermarket Data Standards

    In Detroit, Aftermarket Data Standards will run June 17-18, open to those who have taken the Introduction to ACES and PIES course. Intended for aftermarket catalog managers and product information professionals, the session aims to help improve understanding and management of the industry data standards, ACES and PIES.

    Attendees will go over how to utilize the Auto Care databases in their day-to-day duties and functions. The deadline to register for the course is June 3.

    Leadership 2.0/Session 1

    Leadership 2.0 Session 1 will run Aug. 10-14 at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. The first of two sessions in the Leadership 2.0 series, attendees will be able to take the second session March 8-12, 2026.

    INFUSION 2025 – North American Session

    INFUSION 2025 will hold its North American session in Detroit, Michigan. A tentative date has been set for Sept. 21-25.

