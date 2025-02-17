  • Advertise
    NAPA Launches Online Resource for Incoming Technicians

    Feb. 17, 2025
    The Tools of the Trade website is the newest initiative from NAPA to help address the technician shortage and prepare techs for a fulfilling career.
    67b352e79a2f47fc40e7daac Screenshot 1722025 91557 Www

    NAPA has launched a website with resources for aspiring or entry-level automotive technicians to familiarize themselves with aspects of the industry, according to a news release.

    The Tools of the Trade website is the newest initiative from NAPA to help address the technician shortage and prepare techs for a fulfilling career. It was created to address the lack of information online for technicians, with much current information being paywalled, outdated, or hyper localized, the organization shared.

    Resources provided by the newly-launched hub includes testimonials from automotive professionals, training and educational opportunities, roles currently available in a user’s area, scholarship opportunities, and career paths within NAPA.

    Tools of the Trade is now live on NAPA’s official website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

