Auto Body Association of Texas Seeks Volunteers for 'Collision Day at the Capitol'

The Auto Body Association of Texas is inviting those in the collision industry to attend a day of advocacy at the state capitol.

On Feb. 26, ABAT is gathering at the Texas State Capitol Building, at 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin, to speak with lawmakers on issues impacting the collision industry. Participants will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

100 volunteers are needed to visit with legislators and discuss issues including the importance of safe repairs and proper compensation.