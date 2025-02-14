  • Advertise
    Auto Body Association of Texas Seeks Volunteers for 'Collision Day at the Capitol'

    Feb. 14, 2025
    ABAT needs 100 volunteers on Feb. 26 to speak with lawmakers on issues impacting the collision repair industry.
    67ae75903d26ecc04762394a Texas

    The Auto Body Association of Texas is inviting those in the collision industry to attend a day of advocacy at the state capitol.

    On Feb. 26, ABAT is gathering at the Texas State Capitol Building, at 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin, to speak with lawmakers on issues impacting the collision industry. Participants will be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    100 volunteers are needed to visit with legislators and discuss issues including the importance of safe repairs and proper compensation.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

