Rivian Certified Collision Network Approves Autel IA900 ADAS Calibration System

The Autel IA900 system has been validated by Rivian as OEM-approved equipment for ADAS camera and sensor calibration and aiming on its vehicles, according to a press release.

Introduced in 2022, the IA900 acts as both a 4-wheel alignment and ADAS calibration unit, equipped with six HD positioning and tracking cameras in the frame allowing for frame and target-to-vehicle setup to be completed within a minute, compared to the 45 minutes required for mechanical setups with plumb bob, lasers, and reflectors.

Following testing of each calibration type on Rivian R1T, R1S, RCV, and EDV, approval was granted by electric vehicle maker Rivian, enabling the use of the IA900 among Rivian’s global Certified Collision Centers and Certified Calibration Centers.

For facilities to become Rivian certified, they must meet requirements including up-to-date training, access to the necessary specialty tools, and a convenient location.

“We are proud that yet another automaker has chosen Autel's ADAS calibration technology for use in its certified service facilities,” said Autel CEO Chloe Hung. “Rivian vehicles employ the industry's most sophisticated and effective driver safety systems. The IA900 was designed to enable technicians to calibrate these vehicles' sophisticated systems with the same ease and repeatable precision as it calibrates simpler systems.”