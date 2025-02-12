Hunter Engineering Alignment Systems Approved for Use With Mercedes-Benz Database

Hunter Engineering’s alignment systems are now approved for use with the Mercedes-Benz Wheel Alignment Machine online integration, according to a press release.

Now, Mercedes-Benz alignment specifications may be accessed through Hunter wheel aligners.

Following a technician entering a VIN, the Hunter aligner will retrieve the appropriate specs from the Mercedes-Benz Wheel Alignment cloud database.

The integration aims to reduce the risk of incorrect or outdated specifications, in addition to saving time.