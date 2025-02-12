  • Advertise
    Quality Collision Group Acquires Dorn’s Body and Paint of Mechanicsville, Virginia

    Feb. 12, 2025
    Quality Collision Group/Dorn's
    67abc5ad522d3da34a242bfe Qcg Dorns

    Founded in 1965, the Mechanicsville, Virginia, shop was started by Raymond Dorn, and has since grown to a 35,000-square-foot facility spanning seven acres of land.

    Staffed with over 50 employees, the shop offers a full mechanical service center, a specialized transport and towing division, and auto detailing. Dorn’s holds over 25 OEM certifications and more than 30 brand certifications, including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lucid, Maserati,
    Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rivian, Tesla, and Volkswagen.

    “Becoming part of Quality Collision Group marks an exciting chapter for us,” says Barry Dorn, owner of Dorn’s Body and Paint. “Our goal has always been to provide quality service on all repairs and to our customers. As we join forces with QCG, we look forward to building something even greater together. The journey continues.”

