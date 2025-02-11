  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    Registration Open for HD Repair Forum Heavy- and Medium-Duty Collision Repair Event

    Feb. 11, 2025
    Slated for April 2-3 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, the event is open to those in the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry.
    Courtesy of HD Repair Forum
    67aab8f7864d420f7556755f Hd25 Logo White

    The HD Repair Forum is set to take place this April in Frisco, Texas, according to a recent press release.

    Slated for April 2-3 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, the event is open to those in the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry, including dealer, independent, and fleet collision shop owners; managers, estimators, and executives; as well as OEMs, insurers, suppliers, and appraisal companies.

    This year’s event will feature general assembly presentations and panel discussions, as well as different breakout sessions attendees can choose based on their interests.

    Registration for the event and group hotel rates at the Hyatt Regency are now open.

    “This once-a-year opportunity to hear what is impacting my business today, what will be in the months to come, and discuss strategies and opportunities with my peers and business partners has been critical to my company’s ongoing success,” said Bernie Obry, general manager of Coach USA- Perfect Body in New Jersey.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.