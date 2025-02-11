Registration Open for HD Repair Forum Heavy- and Medium-Duty Collision Repair Event

The HD Repair Forum is set to take place this April in Frisco, Texas, according to a recent press release.

Slated for April 2-3 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, the event is open to those in the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry, including dealer, independent, and fleet collision shop owners; managers, estimators, and executives; as well as OEMs, insurers, suppliers, and appraisal companies.

This year’s event will feature general assembly presentations and panel discussions, as well as different breakout sessions attendees can choose based on their interests.

Registration for the event and group hotel rates at the Hyatt Regency are now open.

“This once-a-year opportunity to hear what is impacting my business today, what will be in the months to come, and discuss strategies and opportunities with my peers and business partners has been critical to my company’s ongoing success,” said Bernie Obry, general manager of Coach USA- Perfect Body in New Jersey.