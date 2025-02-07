Driven Brands Collision Group Launches Relief Fund for Those Impacted by L.A. Wildfires

The Driven Brands Collision Group is launching a fund for franchise employees in the greater Los Angeles area impacted by the recent wildfires, according to a press release.

The Driven Collision team, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, has launched the Driven Brands Collision Group Heart Fund for franchise employees experiencing financial hardships due to wildfires.

Franchisee employees within the greater L.A. area may apply for a grant through Feb. 14.

“We’ve come together to open the Collision Heart Fund because our network is our family,” said Sabrina Thring, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group. “We want to provide some financial relief to those in need as they begin to navigate the many challenges ahead after these devastating wildfires.”