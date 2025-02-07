  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. Site Placement
    2. Latest News

    Driven Brands Collision Group Launches Relief Fund for Those Impacted by L.A. Wildfires

    Feb. 7, 2025
    The Driven Collision team, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, has launched the Driven Brands Collision Group Heart Fund.
    67a54b0291038d1e8eb87322 Pexelsrdne6646974

    The Driven Brands Collision Group is launching a fund for franchise employees in the greater Los Angeles area impacted by the recent wildfires, according to a press release.

    The Driven Collision team, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, has launched the Driven Brands Collision Group Heart Fund for franchise employees experiencing financial hardships due to wildfires.

    Franchisee employees within the greater L.A. area may apply for a grant through Feb. 14.

    “We’ve come together to open the Collision Heart Fund because our network is our family,” said Sabrina Thring, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group.  “We want to provide some financial relief to those in need as they begin to navigate the many challenges ahead after these devastating wildfires.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.