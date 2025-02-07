Car ADAS Solutions Licensee TAG Calibrations Opens Blue Ash, Ohio, Location

TAG Calibrations, a Car ADAS Solutions licensee, has opened a new facility in Blue Ash, Ohio, according to a recent press release.

Andy Tylka got his start in the collision repair industry as the owner of TAG Auto Group, a network of body shops across Indiana and Illinois. Currently, he serves on the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ executive committee as treasurer. Tylka also has Midwest ADAS locations in Merrillville, Lafayette, and Pendleton, Indiana.

Tylka runs TAG Calibration with the support of Doug Higgins, a partner who has played a key role in the company’s growth.

“TAG calibrations has been in the ADAS space for many years and are pillars in the communities they serve,” said Car ADAS Solutions Chief Operations Officer Kevin Caruso. “Andy and Doug, as well as the entire team at TAG Calibrations, are dedicated to ‘precisely calibrating the vehicle safety systems to function as the manufacturer intended.’ This approach is industry-leading, and we are excited to extend their outreach.”

TAG Calibration’s newest 9,000-square-foot facility is staffed with four full-time technicians, and joins other centers in Columbus and Hazelwood, Ohio, with new ones opening soon in Akron, Ohio and Clarksville, Kentucky. The company aims to open 25 locations by the end of 2025.

The new location in Blue Ash will be hosting an educational series on the importance of ADAS calibration in vehicle safety.

“Our goal is to educate, support, and partner with the automotive industry to make roads safer for everyone,” said Tylka.