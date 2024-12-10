WIN Announces 2025 Annual Conference Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the 2025 WIN conference, according to a press release by the Women’s Industry Network.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that its 2025 annual conference, themed "Create Your Own Magic," will be held from May 5 to 7, 2025, at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"We are looking forward to hosting the 2025 WIN Conference in Orlando, where we all will be creating our own magic," said Blair Womble, WIN Conference Chair. "Building on the success of our record-breaking 2024 event at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, we’re set to make 2025 our best year yet."

The conference will feature sessions with industry leaders sharing insights on AI, VR training, OE Standards, ADAS Calibration, and more. Attendees can also look forward to powerful breakout sessions on elevating their professional brand, networking sessions, and an exciting welcome reception event at EPCOT.

Top Five Reasons to Attend the 2025 WIN Conference:

Empowerment Through Networking & Mentorship The conference offers unparalleled networking opportunities with influential women and men in the collision repair industry. Attendees can build relationships with mentors, peers, and role models who can help propel their careers.

Focus on attracting, developing, and promoting women, with opportunities to connect with seasoned professionals passionate about sharing their knowledge and guiding the next generation of female leaders. Skills & Professional Development Participate in expert-led sessions on key industry topics such as the latest repair technologies, evolving standards, and business strategies for success in collision repair.

Gain valuable insights into emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of the collision repair industry. Advocacy for Women in the Industry Help build a unified voice for women in the industry, advocating for gender equality, career advancement, and workplace inclusion.

Hear from dynamic speakers and leaders pushing for a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Regain Focus Clarify career goals, consider shifts into leadership, expand technical skills, or explore new career avenues.

Reignite passion for work through inspiration from dynamic speakers and fellow professionals. Be Part of a Growing Community Join a strong, dynamic network of women redefining the future of the collision repair industry.

Opportunity to contribute to the conversation about the future of the industry and leave inspired to drive change in workplaces and communities.

Orlando, home to more than a dozen theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, offers the perfect setting to combine learning, leadership, and teambuilding with relaxing, dining, shopping, and cultural experiences.

WIN members registering by the March 1 early-bird deadline will receive a discounted rate of $600. After that, the member cost increases to $700. The ticket rate for non-members is $750. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 21.

Interested attendees can join WIN as a professional member for $95 and take advantage of the discounted attendance if they join before March 1.