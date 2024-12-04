  • Advertise
    VIVE Collision Names First Chief People Officer

    Dec. 4, 2024
    Her responsibilities include managing the entire employee life cycle.
    VIVE Collision
    Stephanie Yocum

    VIVE Collision announced Stephanie Yocum has been named its first chief people officer, according to a media representative.

    Yocum’s responsibilities include managing the entire employee life cycle—from talent acquisition and employee engagement to development and culture alignment, according to a news release.

    As part of VIVE’s senior leadership team, she will help guide strategy, shape organizational culture, and foster a workplace where each team member sees their role in the company’s mission.

    “I’m excited to ensure that VIVE’s team members feel a strong connection to the brand and its mission, from the onboarding process to their role within the broader community,” said Yocum. “I’m impressed with VIVE’s commitment to its core values—people, process, and passion—and for my role, I would add a fourth ‘P’ for ‘personal.’ My goal is to make VIVE Collision a workplace of choice by focusing on creating a welcoming, respectful atmosphere that employees are proud to discuss with their families and communities.”

    “We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the VIVE Collision team,” said CEO Vartan Jerian Jr. “Her role will be essential not only in driving our growth and attracting top talent, but also in nurturing the incredible team culture that makes VIVE Collision truly special. Our current staff, along with the talented individuals we’ll welcome in the future, are the heart of our success, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, and engaged.”

    Yocum brings a wealth of experience from various industries, including residential construction, healthcare, and consumer goods, which she believes will contribute to her adaptability and success at VIVE.

    Her background in environments with high labor needs equips her well to address challenges in talent acquisition and retention.

