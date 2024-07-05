V2X on the Next CIECA Webinar

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Arif K. Rafiq, transportation industry manager for Esri Canada. Rafiq will explore Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), a technology that goes beyond driver convenience and traffic flow to potentially save lives.

Rafiq, who advises governments worldwide on using geographic information systems and linear referencing systems to manage infrastructure, will discuss the implications of V2X for the collision industry. He will also address whether this technology can be leveraged even without full understanding.

Rafiq’s work spans the management of the U.S. highway interstate network, advocating for sustainable transport and road safety in Southeast Asia, improving multi-modal urban mobility in the Netherlands, and creating guidelines for connected and automated vehicles in Canada.

The webinar is open to all collision industry stakeholders, including both CIECA members and non-members.