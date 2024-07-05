  • Advertise
    V2X on the Next CIECA Webinar

    July 5, 2024
    The webinar is open to all collision industry stakeholders, including both CIECA members and non-members.
    adobestock_367047072
    V2X
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced a webinar on the topic “Why the Collision Industry Should Be Interested in V2X,” scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET, according to a news release.
     
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association
    Arif Rafiq

    The one-hour live broadcast will feature Arif K. Rafiq, transportation industry manager for Esri Canada. Rafiq will explore Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), a technology that goes beyond driver convenience and traffic flow to potentially save lives.

     
    Rafiq, who advises governments worldwide on using geographic information systems and linear referencing systems to manage infrastructure, will discuss the implications of V2X for the collision industry. He will also address whether this technology can be leveraged even without full understanding.
     
    Rafiq’s work spans the management of the U.S. highway interstate network, advocating for sustainable transport and road safety in Southeast Asia, improving multi-modal urban mobility in the Netherlands, and creating guidelines for connected and automated vehicles in Canada.
     
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

