Ceramic Art Auction to Benefit Cancer Research Starts This Weekend

A silent art auction is scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 20, in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. The auction will offer ceramic pieces to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research at the Fox Chase Cancer Center.

This event, concluding on Thursday, April 27, is part of an annual initiative by Sarah Brett. Her father, Jamie Brett, underwent treatment at this facility before passing away at 57.

Now in its fourth year, the auction has successfully raised over $5,800 for the center. The funds raised in the previous year were allocated to The Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute, where significant advancements in treatment are being made.

The ceramics, uniquely sprayed with automotive paint, honor Jamie Brett, the former owner of O’Neil Collision Center, and his passion for cars. Each piece is marked with actual factory paint codes, linking the artwork to the automotive industry.

The auction serves as a community event, replete with music and refreshments, underscoring the role of community support in cancer research. It emphasizes the collective contribution to the advancement of medical research.

This silent auction stands as a symbol of the fusion of art, remembrance, and the ongoing fight against cancer, demonstrating how individual efforts can support broader causes.

The auction will take place at the Gold Door Gallery, located at 219 N. York Road, Hatboro.

In 2021, the Eastern Center for Arts and Technology in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, established the Jamie Brett Memorial Scholarship. This annual scholarship supports graduates of the collision repair technology program who aspire to continue their careers in the trade after high school.