Michigan Maaco Owner Recognized at Network Convention

Maaco owner Tim Wright was awarded the Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award during the 2023 Maaco Convention, according to a press release.

The convention took place at the Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort in Cancún, Mexico. Almost 400 members of the Maaco network from the United States and Canada gathered at the event.

This year’s theme was “The Future of Better,” and kicked off its first night by naming Wright, a Maaco owner from Farmington, Michigan, as the winner of the Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award.

The award aims to recognize someone who exemplifies the founding values of the company by acting as brand ambassadors, excels at operating the business, and having a positive influence on the brand and other franchisees.

“I am so thankful to the Maaco team for presenting me with this honor,” said Wright. “I believe in providing a career path for every team member through continuous cross training and development and I would not have gotten where I am without those incredibly hardworking individuals.”