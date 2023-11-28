Fix Auto USA Recognizes Military Veterans in Network

Fix Auto USA is honoring the veterans that serve as its franchise partners and corporate team members, according to a press release.

The Fix Auto USA network is home to many military veterans, including Ian Morton, a U.S. Army veteran who owns Fix Auto Tucson- Thoroughbred and Fix Auto Sierra Vista in Arizona.

Now as a shop owner, Morton provides support to the Warrior Healing Center in Sierra Vista, an organization providing suicide prevention and other services for local veterans.

Part of his inspiration is a family ancestor that cast a deciding vote on the Declaration of Independence.

“Our family has a long history of serving our country, starting with my ancestor John Morton, who was the deciding vote, along with Benjamin Franklin, to swing Pennsylvania in favor of the Declaration of Independence,” said Morton. “For me, the catalyst to join and serve was 9/11. It was a great honor to serve my country and absolutely helped shape the person I am today.”