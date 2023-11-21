Schaefer Autobody Centers Holds Annual Toy Drive

Schaefer Autobody Centers will be holding its annual holiday toy drive, according to a news release.

The campaign will benefit St. Louis Children's Hospital’s Snowflake Village program, which seeks to provide an in-house toy store providing families staying at the hospital with toys and gifts at no cost to them for the holiday season. The initiative will run from November 27 through December 15.

Collection points have been set up at Schaefer’s 13 area locations to collect new, unwrapped toys. Gifts for teens are especially needed, which can include items such as Lego sets, sports apparel, or spa items. There is also a need for infant toys such as board books, rattles, and lovies.

An Amazon wishlist of the most-requested items in Children’s Hospital is available through Schaefer’s website, where monetary donations are also being accepted.

Toy donations that include play guns, Nerf guns or other toy weapons, latex balloons, candy, gum or other food, scary or violent action figures or dolls, and used toys or books are discouraged. Handmade items are also not ideal for donation.

The annual toy drive follows Schaefer’s annual golf tournament in September, which recently resulted in an $80,000 donation benefitting families at Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled to continue our tradition of supporting St. Louis Children's Hospital and Snowflake Village during the holiday season,” said Schaefer Autobody Centers Operations Manager Aaron Burchett. “This initiative allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing challenges, and we are grateful for the generosity of our community in joining us in this effort.”