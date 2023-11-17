Collision Careers Platform Earns SEMA Global Media Award

I-CAR’s recently launched Collision Careers platform has earned a SEMA Global Media Award, according to a press release.

The title is awarded each year at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. It is meant to recognize companies that manufacture specialty equipment products, accessories, and related services that have mass appeal to markets outside of the U.S. Almost 3,000 new offerings are voted on by a group of respected international journalists.

Collision Careers was launched this past summer and serves as a neutral platform where industry partners are invited to collaborate to represent the collision repair field. Through engaging content, storytelling, and partnerships with organizations such as the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Collision Careers seeks to attract prospective professionals, students, educators, and those making mid-career changes.