Faulkner Collision Center Helps Train First Responders

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster in Pennsylvania partnered with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) to help provide an educational event for first responders, according to a press release.

The F.R.E.E. Program seeks to educate first responders on how to best handle accidents taking place with newer, technologically advanced vehicles, including hybrid and electric cars.

This Veterans Day, more than 60 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department and surrounding areas gathered at Faulkner Collision Center to receive training in some of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

Vehicles donated from USAA Insurance were used for classroom education and extrication demonstration provided by HURST Jaws of Life.

The program covers high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. More than 5,000 first responders have been trained by the program to date.

“We appreciate our first responders and know that training on newer vehicles including electric and hybrid vehicles is so important,” said Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster’s Collision Center Manager April Lausch. “We are pleased to host this training and work with USAA Insurance, Hurst Jaws of Life and NABC.”