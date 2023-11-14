NABC Elects Board of Directors

Elections for the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Board of Directors were held at the 2023 NABC Annual Meeting, according to a press release.

The election took place during the recent SEMA show at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum, where active members attending the meeting both in-person and virtually were able to vote on who will serve the organization for the next three years.

Shirin Hezar, strategic accounts director for Caliber Collision; Sabrina Thring, brand president of the collision group at Driven Brands; and Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts of USCA for PPG were newly elected to the board for the first time.

Board members Gerry Poirier, Katie Pharr, Paul Williams and Ben Clymer, Jr., whose terms were expiring, were re-elected to the Board.

Some board members were appointed based on their past service as Board presidents or chairs. This list includes George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager and NABC President 2009-2010; and Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager of transportation technologies at Intertek and NABC President 2011-2012.

New roles were elected for the NABC Executive Committee, too: Scott Sampley as chairman; Darren Huggins as vice-chair of industry involvement; Kristle Bollans as vice-chair of community involvement; Jennifer Hubbard as secretary; Katy Pharr as treasurer; Gene Lopez as director-at-large; and Clint Marlow as immediate past chair.

“We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of The National Auto Body Council,” said NABC Executive Director Debby Robinson. “Also, we humbly thank outgoing board members Keith Eagan, Brian Newberry and Brian Driehorst for their years of service as they complete their terms of service on the NABC Board.”