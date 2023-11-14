Young Auto Painter Wins AASP/NJ Award

A young auto painter from New Jersey was recently recognized by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), according to a news release.

Cole Daly of Auto Tech Collision in Sewell, New Jersey, was presented with the 2023 Russ Robson Scholarship Award during AASP/NJ’s annual meeting last month. The award is given to promising individuals employed by a member shop in good standing.

The title was created in honor of Russ Robson, AASP/NJ’s former president who is renowned for helping the organization transition from its previous name of Garden State Automotive Federation, as well as his work in training others.

Daly gained his passion for automotive painting during his studies at Pennco Tech before graduating and joining Auto Tech Collision a little over a year ago. Shop owner Dean Massimini didn’t have any need for additions to his paint department, so Daly went to the body shop to do assembly and disassembly.

Massimini could see Daly’s desire to paint, though, and when the need arose for someone in the paint department this past February, there Daly went. Massimini has many young people working on his team and had to hold a vote to choose a nominee, which ended up being Daly.

“He really stepped up for me,” said Massimini. “I’ve sent him to training, and he’s gone willingly. He and another worker are in the paint department, and they are doing a great job. Cole is a great painter, a good kid with a great attitude. He listens, and he wants to learn; he exemplifies all the things that someone in my position would want in an employee.”