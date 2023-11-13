1,000 Graduate From Caliber Apprenticeship Program

Caliber has recently graduated 1,000 apprentices from its Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP), according to a press release.

The program, which runs between 10 to 12 months, is certified by the Department of Labor and connects veterans and those seeking careers with hands-on auto body training for free. Students are trained by experienced mentors from within Caliber’s network of 1,700-plus collision centers.

The organization has cited TechForce Foundation's 2022 Supply and Demand Report to demonstrate the dire need for technicians, which estimated that 113,000 technicians need to enter the workforce between 2022 and 2026 to keep pace with consumer demand.

Caliber is working to address this disparity with an additional 2,000 students already enrolled in TAP. Caliber also operates another training program, Changing Lanes, for active-duty service members transitioning from military service to civilian life to help them find career opportunities. Graduates from both of these programs are frequently offered employment within Caliber centers.

To celebrate both the success of the program as well as the 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week — taking place November 13 through 17 — Caliber will be holding different events and activities.