Quality Collision Group Acquires North Carolina Locations

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has acquired three locations in North Carolina, according to a news release.

QCG is looking to build the nation’s largest OEM-certified collision repair organization through an acquisition strategy, aiming to retain the high-quality work of the businesses it acquires.

Launched in 2020 by industry veteran Todd McGowan, all three Relentless Collision stores were acquired by QCG, located in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham, with a second Raleigh location slated to open in the next year.

Following the acquisition, McGowan will join QCG as its chief development officer. During his time with Relentless Collision, McGowan has worked alongside Relentless Collision President Blake Farley, leading a team that uses OEM parts and procedures and holding certifications for Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Rivian, Tesla, Volvo, and more.

“We're proud to join Quality Collision Group, a leader in OEM-certified collision repair,” McGowan said. “This partnership allows us to maintain and elevate our service standards. With QCG's support and vision, Relentless Collision is set for even greater success and innovation in auto body repair in North Carolina.”