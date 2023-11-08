WIN Opens Nominations for Most Influential Women Awards

Nominations have opened today for the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, sponsored by the Women’s Industry Network (WIN), according to a press release.

Nominations of women in any segment of the collision repair industry in the U.S. and Canada will be accepted through January 5, 2024. Award recipients will be recognized at the annual WIN Educational Conference, taking place next year from May 6 through 8 in Newport Beach, California.

Those who are nominated will be reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee made up of industry professionals, past award recipients, and WIN members not currently serving in the network’s leadership capacity.

“The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference,” said MIW Committee Chair Rachel Hinson. “If you are a fan of a woman who excels in the areas mentioned, please go to our website to share her accomplishments with our dedicated team so she can be considered for this esteemed recognition.”

To review nomination criteria and download the nomination form, go to: https://thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/page/MIW.