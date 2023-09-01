VehicleServicePros.com Announces Great Prize Giveaway

VehicleServicePros.com has announced the 11th annual Great Prize Giveaway contest, according to a press release.

As the home of Professional Tool & Equipment News, Motor Age, and Auto Body Repair Network, VehicleServicePros.com will be giving away tools and equipment to readers.

Readers have the chance to win $15,000 in prizes after selecting from several prize packs offered by VehicleServicePros.com. The competition runs from September 1 through October 31, with winners being notified by November 15.

To enter to win, readers must visit the VehicleServicePros website and click “Select My Prizes.” After choosing their top five favorite prize packs, they must submit their selection and can visit the website daily to raise their chances of winning.

More information is available here.