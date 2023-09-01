IIHS Awards Toyota Prius, Prius Prime, Corolla Cross

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has granted Top Safety Pick+ awards to the 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime and a Top Safety Pick award to the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross, according to a press release.

In order to qualify for either award, a vehicle must obtain good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, and original moderate overlap front tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be seen throughout all trims, as well as a front crash prevention system with advanced or superior ratings in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation.

The base Top Safety Pick award requires either an acceptable or good rating in the updated side crash test. For the Plus award, it must obtain a good rating in the updated side test, as well as an advanced or superior rating in the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian test.

After being redesigned for the 2023 year, the hybrid Prius and plug-in hybrid Prius Prime meet all the requirements for the Plus award. They previously both failed to meet the requirements due to only earning an acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front crash test.

The vehicles now contain a standard front crash prevention system with superior ratings in the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations as well as acceptable-rated LED projector headlights across all trims.

The Corolla Cross gained superior ratings in both pedestrian front crash prevention tests and contains acceptable or good headlights across all trims but failed to qualify for a Plus award due to an acceptable rating in the updated side test.