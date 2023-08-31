Car ADAS Solutions Gains Indiana Licensee

Car ADAS Solutions has announced Midwest ADAS as its newest licensee, according to a press release.

Located in Merrillville, Indiana, Midwest ADAS is owned by Andy Tylka–who owns body shops in three different regions of Indiana and Illinois–and his brother, Geoff Beckett. The facility will serve body shops in Indiana and Illinois.

Midwest ADAS was first established in February 2023 and received support from Car ADAS Solutions with setting up the facility, such as planning the layout for the lighting and electrical, measuring the concrete, and ensuring they were meeting OEM specifications. The extra help resulted in Midwest ADAS opening within 50 days of securing a location.

Tylka felt the facility was needed due to the prevalence of improper ADAS calibrations present in the industry, which became apparent to him after meeting Car ADAS Solutions CEO Greg Peeters at an AkzoNobel ACOAT Selected North American Performance Group event.

Prior to opening, Car ADAS Solutions also offered Tylka and Beckett the opportunity to attend a week-long training program in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as training opportunities for their employees.

An open house was held by Midwest ADAS on July 12 for a group of 45 guests that included estimators and technicians from 11 body shops. Attendees were impressed with the quality of the facility, with some telling Tylka it was the best they had ever seen.

Tylka is passionate about ensuring the industry as a whole has the tools and knowledge needed to perform proper ADAS calibrations and is even in the process of creating educational material to share with collision repair facilities.

“As the first standalone facility in Indiana to do this the right way, we're trying to set the bar in the industry,” stated Tylka. “I feel like we have the responsibility of educating Indiana and the industry on the need for calibration.”