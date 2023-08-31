Arizona-Based Estrella Collision Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced Estrella Collision as the newest addition to its national network, according to a press release.

Located in Avondale, Arizona, the shop is family-owned and operated and specializes in collision repair and paint work.

Estrella Collision is owned by Jason Smith, who started his career in 2014 as a paint technician. Not impressed with how workforces at most shops were treated, he sought to open his own business and create his own positive work culture.

Smith feels that his shop sets itself apart from others through its treatment of its staff and makes an effort to treat his employees as equals.

“We are not a shop that passes blame,” said Smith. “We all own it together, which attributes to the honest atmosphere we have. We are like a family.”

1Collision appealed to Smith because of the opportunities it brings to share ideas and network with others in the industry, as well as the reasonable fees and group discounts.

1Collison’s Director of New Business Development, John Hollingsworth, described Estrella Collision as a “staple shop in the Avondale market” and credits its addition to the network with accelerating 1Collision’s growth in Arizona.