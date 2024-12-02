The Aircat 3/8" Orbit Low Vibration Lube Free Orbital Palm Sander, Nos. 6700-6-338 and 67000-6-338CV, feature a double-sealed, lubrication-free motor that prevents dust contamination of the air motor and eliminates the need for oiling. To ensure user comfort, the sanders use a smooth-design throttle lever, ergonomic housing, and an anti-vibration motor that reduces vibration levels to 0.8m/sec2. The orbital sander weighs in at 2 lbs with a 4.3" profile, while the geared sander weighs in at 3.4 lbs with a 4.5" profile.