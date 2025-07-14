South Bay Collision Center Joins CSN Collision Network

South Bay Collision Center, a family-run collision repair business founded in 1995 by a father and two sons in Hawthorne, California, has joined the CSN Collision network and is now operating as CSN South Bay.

Rooted in over 40 years of family experience in the automotive industry, the shop is known for its customer-first approach and commitment to excellence. Centrally located in the heart of South Bay, a densely populated region serving over 500,000 residents within a 30-mile radius, the shop offers a complete range of services including mechanical repairs.

“We joined CSN Collision because of its strong reputation in Canada and expanding presence in the U.S.,” said the shop’s owner. “My wife, who is Canadian, encouraged us to align with a network that shares our values of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction.”

As a CSN Collision center, the shop maintains its core commitment: delivering 5-star service backed by full warranties and personalized care. “Our customers are our priority,” said the owner. “We aim to be a one-stop shop that goes above and beyond expectations.”

In an industry facing ongoing change and consolidation, this family-owned business stands out by offering high-quality repairs and building lasting relationships with every customer. "We're here to make the repair process seamless, so our customers can focus on life, not their transportation."