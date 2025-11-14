NABC Board Welcomes Three new Members

The National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year during its 2025 annual meeting. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the National Auto Body Council Board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

Ed Salamy, Executive Director, Automotive Body Parts Association

Kristen Alexander, Director of Sales and Marketing, United Recyclers Group

James Glenn, Director – Claims, Allstate

Board members Justin Clark, Kyle Medeiros, Roy Schnepper, and Alan Scrimager were re-elected to their positions on the board.

“We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of The National Auto Body Council,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “Also, we humbly thank outgoing board members Darren Huggins, Clint Marlow, Doug Schluter and Kristle Bollans for their years of service as they complete their terms of service on the NABC Board.”

The 2025/2026 NABC Board of Directors includes:

Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners

April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster

Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer's The Body Shop

Don Porter, Internal Business/Industry Consultant, United Recyclers Group

Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers

Gerry Poirier, Automotive Industry Consultant, Vector Squared LLC

Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions

Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ

Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra

Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Enterprise Mobility

Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help

Roy Schnepper, President, Butler’s Collision

Ryan Downs, Chief Strategy Officer, Crash Champions

Sabrina Thring, Brand President, Collision Group, Driven Brands

Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise Mobility

Shirin Hezar, Account Vice President, Caliber Collision

Steve Fardelos, Regional Sales Manager, Saint Gobain

Tom Wolf, Director of Strategic Accounts, USCA, for PPG

There are several NABC Board of Directors members who are seated based on their past service as Board Presidents/Chairs:

George Avery, NABC President 2009/201

Stacy Bartnik, NABC President 2011/2012

Clint Marlow, NABC Chairman

Darren Huggins, NABC Chairman

Scott Sampley, NABC Chairman

The NABC Executive Committee elected new roles for several board members on the committee including:

Tom Wolf – Chairman

Ryan Downs – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement

James Glenn – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement

Kristen Alexander – Secretary

Sabrina Thring – Treasurer

Gene Lopez – Director-at-Large