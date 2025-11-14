NABC Board Welcomes Three new Members

The National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year during its 2025 annual meeting. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the National Auto Body Council Board.
Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Ed Salamy, Executive Director, Automotive Body Parts Association
- Kristen Alexander, Director of Sales and Marketing, United Recyclers Group
- James Glenn, Director – Claims, Allstate
Board members Justin Clark, Kyle Medeiros, Roy Schnepper, and Alan Scrimager were re-elected to their positions on the board.
“We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of The National Auto Body Council,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “Also, we humbly thank outgoing board members Darren Huggins, Clint Marlow, Doug Schluter and Kristle Bollans for their years of service as they complete their terms of service on the NABC Board.”
The 2025/2026 NABC Board of Directors includes:
- Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- April Lausch, Collision Center Manager, Faulker Collision of Lancaster
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer's The Body Shop
- Don Porter, Internal Business/Industry Consultant, United Recyclers Group
- Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
- Gerry Poirier, Automotive Industry Consultant, Vector Squared LLC
- Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ
- Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra
- Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Enterprise Mobility
- Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help
- Roy Schnepper, President, Butler’s Collision
- Ryan Downs, Chief Strategy Officer, Crash Champions
- Sabrina Thring, Brand President, Collision Group, Driven Brands
- Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise Mobility
- Shirin Hezar, Account Vice President, Caliber Collision
- Steve Fardelos, Regional Sales Manager, Saint Gobain
- Tom Wolf, Director of Strategic Accounts, USCA, for PPG
There are several NABC Board of Directors members who are seated based on their past service as Board Presidents/Chairs:
- George Avery, NABC President 2009/201
- Stacy Bartnik, NABC President 2011/2012
- Clint Marlow, NABC Chairman
- Darren Huggins, NABC Chairman
- Scott Sampley, NABC Chairman
The NABC Executive Committee elected new roles for several board members on the committee including:
- Tom Wolf – Chairman
- Ryan Downs – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement
- James Glenn – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement
- Kristen Alexander – Secretary
- Sabrina Thring – Treasurer
- Gene Lopez – Director-at-Large
- Scott Sampley – Immediate Past Chairman