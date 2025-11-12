Revv's Adi Bathla Recognized as One of SEMA's Visionary 8 Young Innovators

SEMA awarded eight rising professionals for their leadership and impact in the automotive aftermarket with its Visionary 8 program. Open to SEMA members aged 35 and under, the program raises awareness of rising stars who are on track to change and/or advance the automotive specialty-equipment market.

According to a news release, criteria include having active industry involvement and the demonstrated talent, innovation, integrity, success, and leadership that is needed to become a driver of the industry. Entrepreneurship, insight, integrity, responsibility, and demonstrated skill all weighed heavily in the judges’ decision-making process.

“This year’s SEMA Visionary 8 have a work ethic and passion for the industry that is truly inspiring,” said Joe Escobar, SEMA manager of recognition programs. “We’re proud to celebrate their accomplishments and thank them for their energy and fresh perspective that has elevated the aftermarket for the better.”

The 2025 SEMA Visionary 8 honorees are:

Jose Acevedo, Owner/Photographer/Editor, Ace Graphix

Through self-taught skills, a strong creative vision, and a relentless drive to grow, Acevedo became the youngest photographer published in Street Trucks Magazine. He has also landed multiple magazine front covers, earned the role of Editor for OBS Builder’s Guide, and organized his own truck show, “Rio Heat,” a grassroots event that highlights the power of community in South Texas.

Adi Bathla, CEO and Co-founder, Revv

Bathla is a product strategist who has redefined the collision repair space through innovation and integration. As co-founder of Revv, he built a category-defining ADAS platform that turns a VIN/estimate into OEM-required calibrations, compliant documentation, and insurer-ready invoices—cutting research time from hours to seconds.

Anna Glennon, Senior Account Executive, Kahn Media

Glennon helps brands find their voice and connect with audiences through dynamic storytelling and relationship building. Through her work at Khan Media, she has expanded opportunities for both established companies and emerging creators, helping to shape the next generation of industry communication.

Payton Matlock, OEM Specialist and New Business Developer, Transfer Flow, Inc.

Matlock combines technical expertise with business insight to oversee full-cycle OEM projects from concept to production. Her ability to manage complex programs, support regulatory compliance, and drive co-branded product success has positioned her as a trusted partner for OEM innovation.

Jack Reusch, Head Coach, Texas Drift Academy

Reusch was instrumental in the rapid growth of Texas Drift Academy, transforming the organization’s student experience and business model through new training strategies and curriculum offerings. He also established the first student internship program with Formula Drift, giving students the opportunity to gain experience at the highest level of professional drifting.

Ryan Rutledge, Director of Innovation, Air Lift Company

Throughout his career, Rutledge developed multiple new electronic control systems for active suspension using machine learning algorithms to offer precise control while driving, on any vehicle, with any configuration. Interested in ADAS, he also actively collaborates with SEMA to advance industry understanding of how aftermarket products can integrate with advanced driver assistance systems.

Kasey Saltness, Event and Engagement Specialist, QA1

A connector of people and brands, Saltness has transformed QA1’s digital and event presence through innovative engagement strategies. From launching influencer programs to organizing national cruise events, she continues to build meaningful connections that strengthen the automotive community.

Emma Sauve, Creative Director, Mobsteel

A photographer and videographer who blends artistry with authenticity, Sauve has successfully shaped the visual identity of Mobsteel and Detroit Steel Wheel. Her work has been featured in major industry publications and continues to capture the craftsmanship and culture that define the automotive aftermarket.