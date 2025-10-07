Gerber Collision & Glass Agrees to License Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Mitchell, an Enlyte Company, and Gerber Collision & Glass signed a multi-year enterprise licensing agreement, according to a news release. The agreement provides all current and future Gerber repair centers access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures and the company’s Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) calculator.

“We’re committed to investing in solutions that make the repair process seamless for customers and insurers,” said Brian Kaner, president and CEO of Boyd Group Services, Inc. “Through this licensing agreement, our collision centers have access to the technology needed to get customers back on the road quickly and efficiently, and our insurance partners have confidence that all Gerber locations are ready to support direct repair programs that rely on Mitchell solutions.”

Using Mitchell’s platform, estimators at Gerber’s U.S. repair centers can write and submit damage appraisals for passenger and specialty vehicles, upload photos and diagnostic reports, and communicate with carriers and customers in real time. They can also view OEM repair procedures from within the estimate to assist in their delivery of proper and safe repairs as well as use the PDR calculator to determine the cost of minor dents, dings and body creases before adding it to the estimate.

The combination of time-saving technology tools can help organizations streamline workflows, accelerate repair blueprinting, and improve the overall claims experience for policyholders.

“Both Mitchell and Gerber share a long history of leadership in the collision industry,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. “We are honored to build on our existing relationship and continue our collaboration with Gerber, providing their repair centers with innovative, cloud-first technologies that can assist them in improving efficiency, streamlining workflows and enhancing customer and carrier satisfaction.”