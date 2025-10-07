Crash Champions Expands LUXE | EV Across Three States

Crash Champions continued the expansion of its premium LUXE | EV Certified network. The company is investing in the conversion of existing locations in Rohnert Park, California; Flowood, Mississippi; and Lubbock, Texas, to the fast-growing premium lineup of luxury certified repair centers.

Since acquiring DC Autocraft in May 2024, the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified collection has rapidly expanded to 20 locations across 11 U.S. states, according to a news release.

“As vehicle innovation and customer demand continue to evolve, it’s imperative that we not only stay ahead of advancing technologies, but tailor our service offerings, particularly when it comes to luxury and electric vehicles,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “At Crash Champions, we do that by expanding our footprint to offer specialized certified services to more customers and ensuring our teams and repair centers are equipped with the certified technicians and advanced equipment required to perform top-tier repairs across a range of vehicles.”

The Lubbock South and Rohnert Park West locations hold certifications from Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla - among others. The Flowood center offers customers OEM-certified repair service from seven manufacturers including Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, and Tesla.

Earlier this year, Crash Champions was named the authorized provider of comprehensive repair and maintenance services for AFEELA vehicles, in partnership with Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. The collaboration aims to provide AFEELA owners with a convenient, all-in-one service model through a dedicated mobile app.