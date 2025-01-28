  • Advertise
    1. News

    Third Annual Bodywork Bowl Announced for AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST

    Jan. 28, 2025
    This popular competition draws crowds to watch automotive professionals showcase their skills, with top winners receiving exciting prizes.
    Related To: AASP/NJ
    AASP/NJ
    AASP/NJ Northeast logo

    The NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition returns or the third year in a row, according to a news release.

    This fun and friendly competition has quickly become an anticipated event drawing crowds of spectators to the show to watch automotive professionals test their skills in the areas of estimating, welding and painting. Last year, 70 competitors showcased their skills, with the top three winners in each category taking home a number of exciting prizes. 

    The Bodywork Bowl was inspired by the Big Shots Competition, which is held annually at the Auto Body Association of Texas’ (ABAT) Texas Auto Body Trade Show. Once again, ABAT’s Executive Director Jill Tuggle will be on hand to coordinate the competition at NORTHEAST 2025. 

    “I’ll be putting on my cowboy boots and heading north again!” Tuggle said. “I’m so excited to visit all of my friends up at the NORTHEAST show and help produce the Bodywork Bowl! The fun continues in 2025 and we will kick it up a notch or two this year. You’re going to see a little more hype surrounding the competition. It’s just as much fun to watch the competition as it is to compete, so make sure you swing by the booth and check out the hottest action on the show floor!” 

