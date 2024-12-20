  • Advertise
    1. News

    Top 5 ABRN Stories of the Week: From Changing Headlights to Alternative Refrigerants

    Dec. 20, 2024
    These are the top stories of the week of 12/12 to 12/19.
    O'Reily's Auto Parts, Polyvance, H.C. Wilcox Technical School, ASE, Mikes-Photography on Pixabay
    ABRN Top Stories

    Here are the most viewed stories of the week: 

    5. A Look at Alternative Refrigerants to R-134a

    With environmental regulations tightening, alternative refrigerants to R-134a are becoming more important. Explore alternative refrigerants here!

    4. Revolutionizing Collision Repair Training

    Discover how new training methods are transforming the collision repair industry. Learn about the latest training innovations here!

    3. ASE Urges Collision Repairers to Update Certifications and Accounts for New Year

    The ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) is encouraging collision repair professionals to update their certifications and accounts as the new year approaches. Read more about ASE’s recommendations here!

    2. How to Remove Dents from Plastic Car Bumpers

    Learn effective techniques for removing dents from plastic car bumpers. Check out the guide here!

    1. Video: How to Change the Headlights in a 2013 to 2019 Ford Escape

    This helpful video guide walks you through the process of changing the headlights in a Ford Escape from 2013 to 2019.  Watch the video here!

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

    Email

