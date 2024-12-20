Top 5 ABRN Stories of the Week: From Changing Headlights to Alternative Refrigerants

5. A Look at Alternative Refrigerants to R-134a

With environmental regulations tightening, alternative refrigerants to R-134a are becoming more important. Explore alternative refrigerants here!

4. Revolutionizing Collision Repair Training

Discover how new training methods are transforming the collision repair industry. Learn about the latest training innovations here!

3. ASE Urges Collision Repairers to Update Certifications and Accounts for New Year

The ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence) is encouraging collision repair professionals to update their certifications and accounts as the new year approaches. Read more about ASE’s recommendations here!

2. How to Remove Dents from Plastic Car Bumpers

Learn effective techniques for removing dents from plastic car bumpers. Check out the guide here!

1. Video: How to Change the Headlights in a 2013 to 2019 Ford Escape

This helpful video guide walks you through the process of changing the headlights in a Ford Escape from 2013 to 2019. Watch the video here!