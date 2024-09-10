  • Advertise
    3M Bringing Clean Sanding System to U.S.

    Sept. 10, 2024
    The 3M Clean Sanding System is part of the company's comprehensive dust extraction solution.
    3M Automotive Aftermarket Division
    The 3M Clean Sanding System will be offered globally, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Korea, effective Q4 in 2024, according to a news release.

    Dust extraction is an important tool for driving productivity and efficiency in the body shop, where dust is a core concern. A clean shop can mean less rework, better cycle times, and the peace of mind that you are doing what you can to improve the shop environment. 

    The 3M Clean Sanding System is a complete sanding solution for efficient surface preparation and finishing work. The system includes a dust extractor, pneumatic and/or electric random orbital sanders, mobile workstation, organizer, and a wide selection of quality abrasives, and personal protective equipment. All components are designed to work together to reduce dust in the air from sanding for a cleaner workspace.

     “The 3M Clean Sanding System has been a proven solution in shops around the world for several years,” said Andrew Flaherty, global business director, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “This will be the base of further development and innovation in bringing collision industry focused dust extraction solutions to our valued customers moving forward.”

    Additionally, with the introduction of the 3M Clean Sanding System, 3M announced effective Dec. 31 in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Korea, the collaboration between Festool and 3M Automotive Aftermarket will come to a close, and 3M will no longer offer Festool products at that time.

     

