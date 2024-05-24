  • Advertise
    1. News

    Lady Gaga Dons Front Bumper for Movie Premiere

    May 24, 2024
    adobestock_214396701
    Movie premier event

    Once again, Lady Gaga captivates audiences with her unique clothing style as she wears a front bumper to the concert tour film premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball.

    In an interview with Access, she described her dress as "super industrial and interesting."

    The Chromatica Ball was the seventh headlining concert tour by Gaga in support of her sixth studio album, Chromatica (2020). Comprising 20 shows, it began in July 2022 and concluded the following September.

    Initially conceived as a six-date-long, limited tour, new dates were added after it was delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A movie about the concert tour will be released on HBO on May 25.

    FenderBender attempted to reach out to Gaga’s talent agency for more information on the attire, but no further details were provided.

