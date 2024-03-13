OKABA ADAS Learning Session Coming Later in March

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) will host a learning session on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on Wednesday, March 27.

The event will take place at ADAS Calibration Center in Edmond. The owner, Grady Reece, told FenderBender that he opened the business in April 2023, in a phone call.

OKABA will allow attendees to meet the team at ADAS Calibration Center, watch demonstrations, ask questions, and enjoy food and beverages, which OKABA will provide.

Those who are interested must register on OKABA's website.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.