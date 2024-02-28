Factory Matte Clear Film Ups Personalization for 2024 Ford Mustang

Mustang customers now have an all-new way to personalize their ride with the car’s first-ever factory matte clear film, according to a Ford Motor Co. news release.
This gives the Mustang a stylish satin-like finish while also protecting the car’s paint.
The Mustang Matte Clear Film joins other personalization options, including wheel choices, interior colors, contrasting seatbelts, factory-painted brake calipers, and bold and exciting paint colors.
The Matte Clear Film is available on all Mustang coupe models (EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse) and in all factory paint colors. The first deliveries are slated to begin in June. It will be available on all Mustang convertible models in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The 2024 Mustang Matte Clear Film is a product of PPG. It’s designed to withstand harsh detergents used at hand or touchless car washes, as well as road salt, bird droppings, bug splatter, and asphalt residue.
It's now available to order and priced at $5,995.
This new option comes with the same 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty that applies to all 2024 Mustang cars.
Customers who order the Mustang Matte Clear Film for the Mustang Dark Horse will not receive the standard Hood Accent Stripe or be able to select the Painted Racing Stripe. The Matte Clear Film is not available with the GT California Special package, or the optional graphics packages on the Mustang EcoBoost and GT.