Factory Matte Clear Film Ups Personalization for 2024 Ford Mustang

The 2024 Mustang Matte Clear Film is a product of PPG. It’s designed to withstand harsh detergents used at hand or touchless car washes, as well as road salt, bird droppings, bug splatter, and asphalt residue.

It's now available to order and priced at $5,995.

This new option comes with the same 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty that applies to all 2024 Mustang cars.

Customers who order the Mustang Matte Clear Film for the Mustang Dark Horse will not receive the standard Hood Accent Stripe or be able to select the Painted Racing Stripe. The Matte Clear Film is not available with the GT California Special package, or the optional graphics packages on the Mustang EcoBoost and GT.